Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Officially questionable Saturday

McCaw (back) is officially being listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Celtics.

McCaw went through practice seemingly without issue Friday and coach Steve Kerr was optimistic that he will be ready to take the floor Saturday. That said, he's being listed as questionable, rather than probable, so there appears to be some wiggle room for his availability.

