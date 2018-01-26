Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Officially questionable Saturday
McCaw (back) is officially being listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Celtics.
McCaw went through practice seemingly without issue Friday and coach Steve Kerr was optimistic that he will be ready to take the floor Saturday. That said, he's being listed as questionable, rather than probable, so there appears to be some wiggle room for his availability.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Practices Friday, probable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will not play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will head back to bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Season-high scoring total in win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...