Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Out again Saturday

McCaw (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

McCaw continues to progress in his recovery from a broken right wrist, but is still not quite ready to make his return to the court. He'll remain sidelined Saturday and until the Warriors report that McCaw is taking part in full-contact practices, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming. His next shot to play comes on Monday against the Spurs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories