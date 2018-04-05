Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Out at least four weeks

McCaw (back) is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

McCaw has missed the Warriors last four games after taking a scary fall against the Kings and being carted off the court. Fortunately he did not suffer any neurological damage, but a bone bruise to his spine is what is now causing the issue. It's unclear when exactly he'll return, but his four week hiatus means he'll miss the first round of the playoffs at a bare minimum and is likely to miss more.