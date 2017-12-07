Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Out Friday vs. Pistons
McCaw (nose) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
McCaw was reportedly placed in the NBA's concussion protocol Wednesday and has yet to go through a controlled practice, which is the last step in order to be cleared. Because of that, McCaw has now been ruled out for Friday and with the uncertainty surrounding head injuries, it's unclear if McCaw will ultimately be able to play Monday against the Trail Blazers either. With Steph Curry (ankle) also out, look for Quinn Cook and Shaun Livingston to handle point guard duties, with Andre Iguodala (knee) potentially picking up a couple extra minutes as well.
