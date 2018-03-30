Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 35 minutes in start

McCaw produced 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 loss to Milwaukee.

McCaw moved into the starting lineup with Klay Thompson (thumb) still on the sidelines and played well in his 35 minutes. Thompson could be back as soon as Sunday, meaning McCaw would take a big hit to what value he has. Despite the starting tag, he still only warrants ownership in deeper leagues.