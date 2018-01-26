Play

Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Practices Friday, probable Saturday

McCaw (back) was a participant at Friday's practice and is expected to be available for Saturday's contest against Boston, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McCaw missed Thursday's contest with a mid-back strain, but is apparently feeling some relief Friday. More word on his status for Saturday should arrive following morning shootaround, but it appears very likely he'll see the court.

