Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Pratices on Sunday

McCaw (concussion) went through a full practice Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCaw got through his first full practice since suffering a concussion on Dec. 4, but coach Steve Kerr stated that he plans to remain cautious with the young guard. It appears that McCaw has a decent shot to suit up Monday, though his playing time could be limited.