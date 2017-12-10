Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Pratices on Sunday
McCaw (concussion) went through a full practice Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaw got through his first full practice since suffering a concussion on Dec. 4, but coach Steve Kerr stated that he plans to remain cautious with the young guard. It appears that McCaw has a decent shot to suit up Monday, though his playing time could be limited.
