Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Probable for Game 2
McCaw (back) is probable for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers.
McCaw has appeared in each of the past three playoff games, though has played a total of just nine minutes. His placement on the injury report is seemingly precautionary.
