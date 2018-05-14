Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Progressing well in recovery
McCaw (back) will go through an on-court pregame workout ahead of Game 1 against the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
McCaw has reportedly gone through consecutive days of non-contact drills at practice and will now take part in his first on-court pregame workout since originally suffering his back injury at the end of March. While we're still another two weeks away from when McCaw is supposed to be reevaluated, it appears everything is going as expected in his recovery and there's a chance he could ultimately make some sort of appearance this postseason if everything checks out in the near future. That said, even if McCaw were to be cleared, he'd likely only play a minor role off the bench.
