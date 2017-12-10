Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable against Portland
McCaw (concussion) is questionable to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.
McCaw suffered a concussion during Monday's game against the Pelicans. However, the 22-year-old was able to participate in practice Sunday. If he's unable to play Monday, Quinn Cook will likely see a slight increase in playing time since Stephen Curry (ankle) is also out for the time being.
