Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable against Portland

McCaw (concussion) is questionable to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.

McCaw suffered a concussion during Monday's game against the Pelicans. However, the 22-year-old was able to participate in practice Sunday. If he's unable to play Monday, Quinn Cook will likely see a slight increase in playing time since Stephen Curry (ankle) is also out for the time being.

