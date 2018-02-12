Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable for Monday

McCaw is dealing with a sprained left thumb and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Following a brief stint in the G-League, McCaw has played just a minor role off the bench lately, averaging only 12.3 minutes over the Warriors' last three contests. There could be a few extra rotation minutes available Tuesday with Draymond Green (finger) out, but likely not enough to make McCaw a viable target for DFS purposes if he were to be cleared. Look for another update on McCaw's availability just prior to tip-off.