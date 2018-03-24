Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable Sunday

McCaw is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised lower back, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCaw picked up the injury during Friday's win over Atlanta, in which he struggled in 22 minutes of action. The 22-year-old finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting to go with two assists and a turnover.

