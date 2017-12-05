Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable Wednesday
McCaw (nose) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
McCaw suffered a bruised nose during Monday's game against the Pelicans and did not return. He did manage to avoid a break, however. More information on his status should be available once Wednesday's morning shootaround concludes.
