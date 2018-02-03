Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable with bruised toe
McCaw is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets with a bruised toe, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaw apparently picked up the injury during Friday's win over the Kings, and it could force him to sit out for second half of the team's back-to-back set. His status should clear up closer to tip-off; Quinn Cook could be in for an uptick in minutes if McCaw and/or Shaun Livingston (personal) don't play Saturday.
