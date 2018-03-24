Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ragged shooting night in defeat
McCaw tallied five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hawks.
McCaw drew the start with Kevin Durant (ribs) sidelined, but he ended up suffering an injury scare himself early in the first quarter. The second-year wing went down hard and had to head to the locker room with what was ultimately determined to be a bruised lower back, an ailment he played with from the beginning of the second quarter on. It certainly may have played a part in his shooting struggles, which persisted for a second straight game. McCaw has now gone just 3-for-17 from the field over the last pair of contests, an unsightly slump he'll try to bounce back from against the Jazz on Sunday if he's healthy enough to play.
