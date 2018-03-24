Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ragged shooting night in defeat

McCaw tallied five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hawks.

McCaw drew the start with Kevin Durant (ribs) sidelined, but he ended up suffering an injury scare himself early in the first quarter. The second-year wing went down hard and had to head to the locker room with what was ultimately determined to be a bruised lower back, an ailment he played with from the beginning of the second quarter on. It certainly may have played a part in his shooting struggles, which persisted for a second straight game. McCaw has now gone just 3-for-17 from the field over the last pair of contests, an unsightly slump he'll try to bounce back from against the Jazz on Sunday if he's healthy enough to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories