Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Rejoins Warriors

McCaw was recalled to the Warriors on Saturday.

McCaw recorded a team-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday night. Although he's seen a slight dip in minutes as of late, McCaw still figures to remain a part of the Warriors' rotation Saturday night.

