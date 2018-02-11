Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Rejoins Warriors
McCaw was recalled to the Warriors on Saturday.
McCaw recorded a team-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday night. Although he's seen a slight dip in minutes as of late, McCaw still figures to remain a part of the Warriors' rotation Saturday night.
