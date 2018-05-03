Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Remains out for Game 3

McCaw (back) is out for Friday's Game 3 against New Orleans.

The Warriors haven't provided much information on McCaw's recovery, so we'll have to presume he's day-to-day for the time being. That said, until he begins practicing again, he shouldn't be expected to take the floor anytime soon.

