Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Returns to bench Wednesday
McCaw will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
With Stephen Curry back in action, McCaw will head back to the bench after starting Monday's game in his place. He played well in Curry's absence, notching 16 points (5-8 FG), seven assists, four steals and three rebounds in 33 minutes, so it's possible McCaw earned himself a slightly increased role even with Curry back in the fold.
