Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Returns to bench

McCaw will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shaun Livingston is set to rejoin the starting lineup after coming off the bench earlier in the week in his first contest back from a four-game absence, pushing McCaw back to a reserve role. While he's back on the bench, the rookie figures to play a similar role with Stephen Curry (ankle) still sidelined. In the last seven games without Curry, McCaw has averaged just 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 24.8 minutes per contest.