Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Saturday

McCaw (back) will not play Saturday against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

McCaw was held out of Thursday's game with a strained back, and while he was able to go through practice Friday, he'll remain sidelined for a second straight contest. Consider the reserve guard questionable for Tuesday's game in Utah.

