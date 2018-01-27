Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Saturday
McCaw (back) will not play Saturday against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
McCaw was held out of Thursday's game with a strained back, and while he was able to go through practice Friday, he'll remain sidelined for a second straight contest. Consider the reserve guard questionable for Tuesday's game in Utah.
