Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Sunday vs. Minnesota
McCaw (wrist) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
McCaw shed the cast on his fractured right wrist early last week, but he'll still need to put in some more on-court activity during practices before the Warriors can feel comfortable playing him in games. The second-year wing is averaging just 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.6 minutes per game on the season, so he's not someone worth stashing in most formats.
