Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Wednesday
McCaw (wrists) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaw reportedly hurt both wrists at separate times over the last week and coach Steve Kerr went on to say the injruies were "worrisome." He didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's contest and is expected to have additional testing over the next few days. With the Warriors heading into the All-Star break following Wednesday, McCaw will have just over a week to work himself back to full strength prior to a Feb. 22 matchup with the Clippers.
