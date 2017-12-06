Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Wednesday

McCaw (nose) won't play during Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

McCaw was originally listed as questionable heading into the contest with a bruised nose. He seemingly hasn't improved as much as he or the medical staff would like, so he'll sit out Wednesday's game. In his stead, with Stephen Curry (ankle) also out, Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala will likely spend increased time at point guard.