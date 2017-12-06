Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Wednesday
McCaw (nose) won't play during Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
McCaw was originally listed as questionable heading into the contest with a bruised nose. He seemingly hasn't improved as much as he or the medical staff would like, so he'll sit out Wednesday's game. In his stead, with Stephen Curry (ankle) also out, Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala will likely spend increased time at point guard.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will not return Monday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Scores 16 in Monday's start•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Set to enter starting five Monday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Closes out preseason with 17-point effort•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...