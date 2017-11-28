Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Scores 16 in Monday's start
McCaw scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Kings.
The second-year guard supplied career highs in assists and steals and a season high in points while getting the start in place of Steph Curry (hand), but McCaw's efforts weren't enough to keep the Warriors in the win column. He'd played fewer than 10 minutes in five of his last six games plus one DNP , but even with Curry potentially returning to action Wednesday on the road against the Lakers, McCaw's performance may have earned him a slightly bigger role in the backcourt rotation going forward.
