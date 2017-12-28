Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Season-high scoring total in win

McCaw tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Jazz.

McCaw headed back to the bench Wednesday, but his hot hand from the field propelled him to a season-high scoring total. It was also McCaw's first double-digit scoring effort since Nov. 27, and his second game over the last three in which he's posted at least a 70.0 percent success rate from the field. The second-year swingman is primarily valued for his defense, however, and as such, the last two games are the only ones all season in which he's put up double-digit shot attempts.