Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Set for G-League stint Friday

McCaw will be assigned to the G-League on Friday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

With the Warriors set to take on the Mavericks this Thursday, McCaw should remain active with the big club for that contest before then being assigned to the G-League a day later. That will allow McCaw to get some extra minutes that he hasn't been seeing with the Warriors, which gives him the opportunity to work on his overall development. It's unclear if McCaw will be recalled in time for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs and even if he does, he shouldn't be in fantasy consideration.