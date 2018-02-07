Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Set for G-League stint Friday
McCaw will be assigned to the G-League on Friday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
With the Warriors set to take on the Mavericks this Thursday, McCaw should remain active with the big club for that contest before then being assigned to the G-League a day later. That will allow McCaw to get some extra minutes that he hasn't been seeing with the Warriors, which gives him the opportunity to work on his overall development. It's unclear if McCaw will be recalled in time for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs and even if he does, he shouldn't be in fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Available vs. Nuggets•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable with bruised toe•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...