Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Set to enter starting five Monday

McCaw will enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Kings, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

The Warriors are set to be without both Kevin Durant (ankle) and Stephen Curry (hand) on Monday, so coach Steve Kerr will elevate both McCaw and Omri Casspi into the top unit. McCaw has seen double-digit minutes in just one of his last six appearances, but Monday's start should afford him extended playing time. Look for a temporary uptick in fantasy value, though Curry is expected back for Wednesday's game, so McCaw's stint in the top unit will be short-lived.