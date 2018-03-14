Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Sheds soft brace
McCaw (wrist) has shed the soft brace he was wearing an now is wearing a bandage while practicing, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McCaw continues to make solid progress recovering from a broken right wrist and appears to be relatively close to a return. Prior to going down, McCaw was posting 3.7 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 boards in 15.6 minutes -- a role he will presumably pick back up once he's healthy.
