Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Situated on bench Wednesday

McCaw will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

While it looked like McCaw was set to start a second straight game with both Stephen Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (knee) sidelined, the Warriors will instead turn to rookie Quinn Cook as their starting point guard for Wednesday's tilt. McCaw should still see a solid amount of run, but he hasn't proven to be a viable fantasy option even with his increased minutes, turning in just four points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 53 minutes over the past two games.