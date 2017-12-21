Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Situated on bench Wednesday
McCaw will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
While it looked like McCaw was set to start a second straight game with both Stephen Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (knee) sidelined, the Warriors will instead turn to rookie Quinn Cook as their starting point guard for Wednesday's tilt. McCaw should still see a solid amount of run, but he hasn't proven to be a viable fantasy option even with his increased minutes, turning in just four points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 53 minutes over the past two games.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: In line for another start Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Monday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable against Portland•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Pratices on Sunday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Making progress•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.