Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting again Monday
McCaw is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
McCaw will remain with the starters Monday despite the return of fellow point guard Shaun Livingston, who missed the last four games. McCaw's production has not changed significantly in the games he has started, and he figures to again play a bit role Monday as opposed to a major one.
