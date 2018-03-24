Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Friday vs. Hawks

McCaw will start at small forward in Friday's tilt against Atlanta, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McCaw is drawing the start due to Draymond Green (pelvis), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (thumb) being held out. He'll likely see a larger role than usual due to his spot in the lineup and the rash of injuries the team is facing to key players. He'll figure to slide back into a bench role when players begin returning from injury.