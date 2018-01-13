Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Friday

McCaw will start at point guard Friday against the Bucks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCaw will replace Steph Curry (ankle) at point guard. The team announced that Quin Cook would replace him originally, but ultimately changed their minds right before tip-off. McCaw is averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 26.2 minutes in five starts this season.