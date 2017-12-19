Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Monday
McCaw will get the start at point guard for Monday's matchup against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Steph Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston sidelined, McCawe figures to be in line for a relatively healthy workload Monday. He put up 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block across 33 minutes in his only other start this season.
