Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Stretchered off floor Saturday
McCaw was stretchered to the locker room with his neck stabilized late in the third quarter of Saturday's 112-96 win over the Kings following a hard fall on the floor, the Associated Press reports.
The injury occurred when the Kings' Vince Carter appeared to unintentionally undercut McCaw on the latter's attempted dunk, resulting in the second-year wing lying on the ground for around 10 minutes before he was removed from the court. The Warriors announced after the contest that McCaw was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation. Expect Golden State to provide an update on McCaw on Sunday, but it appears safe to rule him out for the Warriors' game later in the day against the Suns.
