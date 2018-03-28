Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Struggles from field Tuesday

McCaw generated just six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 loss to the Pacers.

The second-year wing is just 9-for-36 from the floor over the last four games, including 1-for-9 from three-point range. Those struggles have led to a scoring average of 5.5 points for McCaw over that span, who's expected to be back on the second unit Thursday with the anticipated return of Kevin Durant (ribs).