Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Tendered qualifying offer
McCaw was tendered a qualifying offer from the Warriors on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
A second-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, McCaw has put together two solid campaigns as a valuable reserve with the Warriors. Last season, McCaw averaged 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 16.9 minutes, though he did see action in just 57 games due to a significant back injury that limited him in the second half of the season. McCaw will likely have some suitors when free agency opens on July 1, but because the Warriors tendered him the qualifying offer, they'll be able to match any offer the 22-year-old receives. If retrained by Golden State, McCaw will struggle to have any value in the bulk of fantasy leagues.
