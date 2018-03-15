Warriors' Patrick McCaw: To remain out Friday
McCaw (wrist) will remain out for Friday's affair against Sacramento.
Wednesday, McCaw shed the soft brace he was wearing on his wrist during practice. But, he's still not quite ready to return to game action. His next chance to take the court will be Saturday against the Suns.
