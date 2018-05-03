Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
McCaw (back) will be out at least four more weeks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With this news, it seems unlikely McCaw will take the court during the postseason. Assuming that's the case, he'd finish the year averaging 4.0 points across 16.9 minutes.
