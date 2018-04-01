Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will be reevaluated Thursday

McCaw, who's officially been diagnosed with a lumbar spine contusion, will be reevaluated Thursday.

McCaw underwent an X-ray, CT scan and an MRI over the last 24 hours, all of which have come back clean and indicated there's no structural or neural damage. As a result, McCaw is expected to be released from UC Davis Medical Center later Sunday and will then take a few days off before being reevaluated on Thursday. That officially rules him out for both Sunday's game against the Suns and Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, though it wouldn't be surprising if he missed a handful more outings after that as well considering the Warriors will likely bring him along slowly. Look for another update Thursday after he's been reevaluated.