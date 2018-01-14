Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will head back to bench Saturday

McCaw, with Stephen Curry (ankle) re-entering the starting five, will head to the bench for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Matt Devlin of TSN reports.

McCaw has seen 24.0 minutes per game over the past two contests with Curry out, though may regress back to his usual 16.5 minutes with Curry back. On the season, he's posting 4.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.