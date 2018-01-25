Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will not play Thursday

McCaw (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

McCaw popped up on the injury report with a back strain that he suffered in Tuesday's victory over the Knicks. In McCaw's absence Thursday, Omri Casspi could be set for a return to the Warriors' rotation, while Nick Young could also be in line for additional minutes. McCaw's next chance to return will be Saturday for the team's showdown with Boston.