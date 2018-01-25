Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will not play Thursday
McCaw (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
McCaw popped up on the injury report with a back strain that he suffered in Tuesday's victory over the Knicks. In McCaw's absence Thursday, Omri Casspi could be set for a return to the Warriors' rotation, while Nick Young could also be in line for additional minutes. McCaw's next chance to return will be Saturday for the team's showdown with Boston.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will head back to bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Season-high scoring total in win•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Returns to bench•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting again Monday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.