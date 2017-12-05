Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will not return Monday
McCaw will not return to Monday's game with the Pelicans after getting hit in the nose during the second quarter.
McCaw was forced to leave after taking a shot to the nose Monday, however the X-rays came back negative. At this point, his status for Wednesday's game is unknown, but more information should come out prior to that game. Prior to leaving, McCaw played four minutes and recorded three points, one assist and one steal.
