Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will play Monday
McCaw (thumb) will play Monday against the Suns.
McCaw has played a very minor role for the Warriors this season, averaging just 3.6 points over 15.8 minutes per game this season. Over his last five games, he's averaging 15.4 minutes, however scored just a total of two points over that stretch.
