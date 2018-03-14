Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will remain out Wednesday

McCaw (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

McCaw continues to work his way back from a fractured right wrist and despite shedding his cast at the start of March, is still not quite yet ready to make a return to the court. His next opportunity to play will come on Friday against the Kings, though considering the Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set, it seems likely he'll remain out for at least one of those contests, if not both. Until McCaw is reported to be practicing, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.