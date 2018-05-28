Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Won't play role in Game 7
McCaw won't be used in coach Steve Kerr's rotation for Monday's Game 7 against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
McCaw played four minutes at the end of Game 6 after the game had already been decided, but Kerr isn't planning on using him in a controversial Game 7 matchup. Kerr stated it's still too early for McCaw to see scheduled minutes, having just returned from a back injury.
