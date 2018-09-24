Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Yet to sign qualifying offer
McCaw has yet to sign his offer sheet from the Warriors and won't be available for the start of training camp, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
The expectation continues to be that the two sides will ultimately agree to some sort of deal, with the most likely outcome being McCaw simply signing his qualifying offer. However, until he officially does so, he'll be unable to participate in training camp, so it's unclear if he'll rejoin the team in time for the preseason schedule. Look for the situation to get sorted out in the near future, but until then, McCaw can be avoided for those playing preseason DFS. McCaw averaged 16.9 minutes per game last season and could struggle to see a significant uptick in his workload if he ends up re-signing as expected.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Logs three minutes in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will play in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Probable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Won't play role in Game 7•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Logs four minutes in return to action•
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...