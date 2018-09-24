Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Yet to sign qualifying offer

McCaw has yet to sign his offer sheet from the Warriors and won't be available for the start of training camp, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

The expectation continues to be that the two sides will ultimately agree to some sort of deal, with the most likely outcome being McCaw simply signing his qualifying offer. However, until he officially does so, he'll be unable to participate in training camp, so it's unclear if he'll rejoin the team in time for the preseason schedule. Look for the situation to get sorted out in the near future, but until then, McCaw can be avoided for those playing preseason DFS. McCaw averaged 16.9 minutes per game last season and could struggle to see a significant uptick in his workload if he ends up re-signing as expected.