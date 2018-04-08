Warriors' Quinn Cook: Agrees to multi-year extension
Cook has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Warriors, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Cook, who was originally ineligible to take part in the postseason because he was playing on a two-way contract, will be upgraded to a fully-guaranteed, two-year deal with Golden State. That allows him to play with the Warriors at the start of the playoffs, which is key considering Steph Curry (knee) may not be ready for the start of the first round. In 15 starts this season, Cook has averaged a solid 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 32.3 minutes, so it's a well deserved promotion from the surprising youngster. In the corresponding move to make room for Cook, the Warriors are opting to release Omri Casspi.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Continues impressive fill-in work Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Goes for 12 points on 12 shots•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Nearing contract extension with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Continues to thrive as fill-in•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Modest effort in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Leads team with 30 points in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....