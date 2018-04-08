Cook has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Warriors, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Cook, who was originally ineligible to take part in the postseason because he was playing on a two-way contract, will be upgraded to a fully-guaranteed, two-year deal with Golden State. That allows him to play with the Warriors at the start of the playoffs, which is key considering Steph Curry (knee) may not be ready for the start of the first round. In 15 starts this season, Cook has averaged a solid 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 32.3 minutes, so it's a well deserved promotion from the surprising youngster. In the corresponding move to make room for Cook, the Warriors are opting to release Omri Casspi.