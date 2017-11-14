Cook was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cook was recalled for Monday's game against the Magic to provide depth at point guard with Stephen Curry (thigh) sitting out. He ended up playing just five minutes, but failed to record anything other than a foul. Cook will now return to Santa Cruz, which is where he's expected to spend the majority of the upcoming season while working on a two-way contract.