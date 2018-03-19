Warriors' Quinn Cook: Available to play Monday
Cook (hand) is available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs.
As expected, Cook will be ready to go for Monday's contest in San Antonio. The young point guard has played 40 minutes in back-to-back contests and scored a total of 53 points in those two games, and he should be in line for another heavy dose of minutes Monday night, giving him plenty of upside on a Warriors team dealing with plenty of injury problems.
