Warriors' Quinn Cook: Back with Wariors
Cook rejoined the Warriors at shootaround Monday morning, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cook was sent to the G-League on Saturday, but he'll be back with the Warriors as an option off the bench Monday night against the Lakers. The former Duke standout has seen increased minutes since Steph Curry (ankle) went down, but his playing time has still been too inconsistent to warrant fantasy consideration. That said, with Shaun Livingston (knee) out Monday, Cook could be set to make his second start of the season at point guard.
